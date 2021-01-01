Kearney, ne : Sports
Southern soccer blanks Nebraska-Kearney 2-0
No. 15 Nebraska-Kearney tops Southern 3-0
Dreadful 3rd quarter too much to overcome as Hornets fall to UNK
Hornets try to stay undefeated at home against No. 21 Nebraska-Kearney
MIAA announces basketball polls at media day
Class C softball: Kearney Catholic upsets Hastings St. Cecilia at state tournament
Early first set lead doesn’t hold up for UNK against #1 Washburn
Cards expected to make strong run for high district meet honors again
Bats finally wake up but Hader falters, Brewers eliminated
BHS tennis wraps up regular season
Northwest soccer starts four-game road stretch against Nebraska-Kearney, Fort Hays
Tigers score 42 points in second half to upset Lopers 42-35
Emotional Rescue: Columbus ends 18 year frustration against Kearney
Spike Speaks: Rankings hold steady, but chaos reigns in middle of MIAA
More struggles, UNK volleyball falls to Northwest Missouri
