Lincoln, ne

Nebraska to scale back COVID-19 data reporting as hospitals resum...
According to a release from the governor’s office, Ricketts is rescinding the directed health measure that declared a hospital staffing emergency in August at midnight, allowing Class D and E elective surgeries to resume Friday.
Nebraska to remove COVID-19 data as hosp...
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Thursday morning that elective surgeries could resume across Nebraska and that it would again roll back its COVID-19 data reporting.
New data reveals trends in Nebraska pris...
Data collected by a non-profit that works with the state to solve the overcrowding problem revealed more about who is in the state's ten facilities.
Extra Points: Will Glory Days ever return at Miami, FSU or Nebras...
Tony Barnhart (Mr. CFB) and Mark Blaudschun (A Jersey Guy) both love college football, but they often have differing few points. Topic: Will Florida State,
14th Annual Nebraska Wind & Solar Confer...
LINCOLN, Neb. — Registration is now open for the 14th annual Nebraska Wind & Solar Conference that will be held on Monday, Nov. 8, and Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in Lincoln, Nebraska. The conference is a two-day event ...
Nebraska businesses still having trouble...
Labor shortages have been a familiar theme for businesses in Nebraska. More than 18 months after the pandemic, business owners like Whitehead Oil Company’s Mark Whitehead, say they are still having trouble finding workers.
Nebraska’s Scott Frost Responds To P.J. Fleck’s ‘Culture’ Comment...
Nebraska head coach didn't appreciate Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck's comments about culture following their game.
A look at Nebraska’s investment landscap...
Talk to tech entrepreneurs in Nebraska, and they’re likely to laud the region’s innovative spirit. Next-level startups like Flywheel, Buildertrend, Lunavi, Hudl and more have grown an international presence and put the Cornhusker state on the map.
Hoiberg believes this is season Nebraska...
Fred Hoiberg's first Nebraska team won seven games with a roster he was forced to put together in haste. He turned over the roster before his second season, and the Cornhuskers again won just seven games.
DC subway safety questions involve Lincoln plant
The issue involves Kawasaki 7000-series trains, which have been completely taken out of service by the transportation authority in D.C.
Nebraska trucking industry searches for ...
One of the nation’s first collective pandemic memories is the clamor to buy and store as much toilet paper as possible. Shelves around the country were cleaned out as the supply chain struggled to keep up.
Still Nebraska Football to Me
There are two things a man most remembers in his life: When he buys his first home, and when he gets his first color television.” After 13 years of watching Bugs Bunny, Popeye, Captain Kangaroo, Batman,
Platte Institute: Nebraska's revenue inc...
Nebraska’s tax receipts continue to grow beyond our expectations as a result of our state’s booming economy,” Gov. Pete Ricketts told the Omaha World Herald. “Strong receipts are setting us up to deliver even more tax relief for the hardworking people of Nebraska.
9-year-old Omaha boy creates financial literacy app
The fourth-grader has spent the past year and a half learning how to code. “What I like about coding is that you can use your creativity,” he said. “And sometimes
How hiring and recruitment is evolving i...
The global pandemic has changed the face of hiring and recruitment, not just for the short term. In this article by Ron Cardenas, a Vice President of Human Resources in Omaha, Nebraska, we review how talent acquisition will never be the same even after COVID-19 abates.
Networking organization for Black women ...
A local organization supporting Black women in Nebraska is growing. Nebraska Black Women United held its inaugural event this summer, and another meeting has been set for next week. That event will feature information on financing for the future.
Employee who killed gunman at Nebraska grain elevator likely save...
The victims were identified as Sandra Nelson, 60, of Formoso, Kansas, and 53-year-old Darin Koepke, of Hadar, Nebraska. A third person shot was treated at a hospital and released.
Fired Nebraska man shot 3 people before ...
A disgruntled worker fired from a Nebraska agricultural facility returned to his jobsite and shot three people — killing two before he was gunned down by another employee, authorities said.
South Sioux's Mesuidi Ejerso, Hartington...
Mesuidi Ejerso’s name was written into the history books on Friday. The South Sioux City High School junior won the Class B Nebraska state cross country meet in Kearney on Friday, running the 5,000-meter course in a time of 16 minutes,
Elli Dahl caps career with second state title, shatters the Class...
KEARNEY - Even Fremont’s Elli Dahl was a little shocked at how fast she was going at the girls Class A state meet
XC: Hartington's Noecker, Crofton's Aren...
Two area athletes successfully defended their state titles at the Nebraska State Cross Country Meet, Friday at Kearney Country Club.
Sustainable Beef CEO Says Smaller Won't ...
A new beef processing plant in Nebraska, Sustainable Beef LLC, would be built using funds from both the cattle industry and outside investors.
David’s Morning Forecast - Frosty start, staying cool today
A frosty morning with temperatures near freezing around the metro. More clouds keep us cool this afternoon.
Steven M. Sipple: Here's hoping Alberts ...
Remember former NU athletic director Shawn Eichorst pushing for the hire of Bob Diaco? That decision turned into a nightmare. Bottom line, Scott Frost has enough headaches without his boss
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospit...
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellington' Frappuccino on Starbuc...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' Actor Peter S...
A prolific television and stage actor, Peter Scolari died early this morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66.
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins ...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day on October 22
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!