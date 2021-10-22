Lincoln, ne

Fired employee kills 1 and injures 2 at Nebraska grain elevator s...
A Nebraska man who had just been fired from his job at a grain elevator returned Thursday afternoon with a gun, killing one person and injuring two more people before another employee grabbed a shotgun and killed him.
Nebraska to scale back COVID-19 data rep...
According to a release from the governor’s office, Ricketts is rescinding the directed health measure that declared a hospital staffing emergency in August at midnight, allowing Class D and E elective surgeries to resume Friday.
Nebraska to remove COVID-19 data as hosp...
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Thursday morning that elective surgeries could resume across Nebraska and that it would again roll back its COVID-19 data reporting.
New data reveals trends in Nebraska prison overcrowding
Data collected by a non-profit that works with the state to solve the overcrowding problem revealed more about who is in the state's ten facilities.
Extra Points: Will Glory Days ever retur...
Tony Barnhart (Mr. CFB) and Mark Blaudschun (A Jersey Guy) both love college football, but they often have differing few points. Topic: Will Florida State,
14th Annual Nebraska Wind & Solar Confer...
LINCOLN, Neb. — Registration is now open for the 14th annual Nebraska Wind & Solar Conference that will be held on Monday, Nov. 8, and Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in Lincoln, Nebraska. The conference is a two-day event ...
Nebraska businesses still having trouble finding workers
Labor shortages have been a familiar theme for businesses in Nebraska. More than 18 months after the pandemic, business owners like Whitehead Oil Company’s Mark Whitehead, say they are still having trouble finding workers.
Nebraska’s Scott Frost Responds To P.J. ...
Nebraska head coach didn't appreciate Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck's comments about culture following their game.
A look at Nebraska’s investment landscap...
Talk to tech entrepreneurs in Nebraska, and they’re likely to laud the region’s innovative spirit. Next-level startups like Flywheel, Buildertrend, Lunavi, Hudl and more have grown an international presence and put the Cornhusker state on the map.
Hoiberg believes this is season Nebraska will show progress
Fred Hoiberg's first Nebraska team won seven games with a roster he was forced to put together in haste. He turned over the roster before his second season, and the Cornhuskers again won just seven games.
DC subway safety questions involve Linco...
The issue involves Kawasaki 7000-series trains, which have been completely taken out of service by the transportation authority in D.C.
Nebraska trucking industry searches for ...
One of the nation’s first collective pandemic memories is the clamor to buy and store as much toilet paper as possible. Shelves around the country were cleaned out as the supply chain struggled to keep up.
If you're not from Nebraska, visiting it...
Parks division administrator Jim Swenson said “the great share” of an expected $744,000 annual increase in nonresident permit revenue will go to Lake Mac and the “little lake.” But, he
Nebraska basketball's most-talented team fell apart. How do these...
Some believe this is Nebraska's most talented team since the 1995-96 squad, but that team fell apart amid bruised egos. How does Fred Hoiberg avoid that fate this year?
Lincoln preparing for triple-option offe...
Lincoln football coach Malik Hoskins is willing to do just about anything to change things up, trying to break the Blue Tigers out of their losing streak.
UNK's Lopers need to avoid looking ahead
But the Blue Tigers remain a barrier between the Lopers and the ultimate goal of a conference title and a playoff berth. “Our focus is really the last four games because they’re big ones,” UNK coach Josh Lynn said.
OPD introduces new training program to recruit out-of-state offic...
We want to make sure that our police department not only reflects the community but we want to make sure we attract the best,” said Deputy Chief Gonzalez.
Patrol: Nebraska elevator worker who fir...
The victims in the grain elevator shooting were identified as Sandra Nelson, 60, of Formoso, Kansas, and Darin Koepke, 53, of Hadar, Nebraska.
Columbus takes game one in two week show...
Three straight fourth-quarter stops earned Columbus High first blood in what looks to be a two-week showdown between CHS and North Platte.
Previewing the final week of the regular season
The final week of the regular season has Fremont needing a win and some help to reach the playoffs while Bergan is looking to cap off an undefeated regular season.
‘Physically, they beat up on us’: No. 4 ...
No single opponent has been able to stop Lincoln East quarterback Noah Walters this season. Then came Creighton Prep in Week 9.
Plattsmouth completes perfect regular se...
Senior Clyde Hinton returns an intercepted pass 24 yards for a touchdown as Plattsmouth defeated Bellevue East,48-14, Friday night to complete a perfect regular season. PLATTSMOUTH – Things turned out just perfect for the Plattsmouth High School football team on Friday night.
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Non-Cash Accounting...
Company will record impairment charge related to certain long-lived assets of the NuevaTel businessBELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc." or the "Company") (TSX:TRL)(OTC PINK:TLLYF),
How the Vikings Turned Chaos Into Commer...
The Vikings were not only the first Europeans to “discover” America, but they also invented international shipping routes, and with them, cross-border trade.
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospit...
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellington' Frappuccino on Starbuc...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' Actor Peter S...
A prolific television and stage actor, Peter Scolari died early this morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66.
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins ...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day on October 22
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!