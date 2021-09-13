Nebraska developmental disabilities officials to host statewide l...
Nebraska's DHHS Divison of Developmental Disabilities encourages Nebraskans to attend their statewide "Let's Talk" listening tour beginning in mid-October.
The promise of Nebraska hemp farming run...
Yellowing soybean leaves and drying corn husks are early autumn signs that huge combines will soon gobble grain from vast fields of Nebraska’s two main crops.
Can Michigan avoid a hangover in Lincoln...
But now the Wolverines must quickly turn their attention to Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Presumed down, the Cornhuskers are a hard team to figure out. Currently 3-3, all of Nebraska’s losses have come by eight points or less and two of the losses are to top 11 teams.
What standard vaccines are required at your job?
To start kindergarten in Nebraska, you need to be vaccinated against nine diseases, including polio, measles, chickenpox and hepatitis B. Laws requiring inoculation to attend public and private school in the Cornhusker state date back to the 1970s.
Nebraska father charged with murder in s...
Prosecutors say a Nebraska man accused in the deaths of his two young children is now being charged with murder after an autopsy showed the children were smothered.
Autopsy shows Bellevue children smothere...
According to a press release from the Sarpy County Attorney, the state of Nebraska has filed a motion to amend charges for Adam Price to two counts of first-degree murder. Price’s two children, 5-year-old Emily and 3-year-old Theodore,
John Lewis Memorial Pedestrian Bridge Partially Mends Freeway Gas...
A brand new pedestrian bridge linking Northgate Station to North Seattle College and points beyond made the opening of the Northgate Link light rail extension on Saturday even sweeter. The John
Public Notices
Public Notice is hereby given that at a meeting of the Mayor and City Council of the City of O’Neill, Nebraska, held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021, at City Hall, 401 East Fremont Street,
First Warning Forecast: More showers and...
Mix of clouds with scattered showers and storms today. Highs in the 80s today, falling to the 70s later this week. More clouds and showers to end the week.
Giesselmann advances to state as freshman
Fremont freshman Ansley Giesselmann turned in an eighth place finish at the Class A District 3 tournament Monday, qualifying for the Class A state tournament.
Tom Brady-NE Patriots matchup draws big ...
TOM Brady’s television appeal knows few limits. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback returned to face his longtime team, the New England (NE) Patriots, on Sunday Night Football, the NBC telecast drew huge ratings.
Centara Mirage opens in Dubai
Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, will expand its global collection of world-class resorts with the opening of Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai on 14 October 2021, a fantastic new family-friendly destination that is inspired by mythical Thai and Arabian adventures and promises fun-filled,
Michigan vs Nebraska Prediction, Game Pr...
Michigan vs Nebraska Game Preview Why Michigan Will Win. It’s a rock-solid team that maintains a nice even keel. If that sounds boring,
Crash and burn: 'Cats destroyed at Nebraska
The ’Cats lost 56-7 to Nebraska Saturday night, in one of the most disheartening losses in recent program history.
Cayman Nebraska is woman attached to Urb...
The woman attached to the video of Urban Meyer that went viral this weekend has been identified as Cayman Nebraska.
Interest groups pitch plans to spend Neb...
The Legislature will have to decide how to spend more than $1 billion in federal funding from the most recent federal COVID relief package.
Dunkin’ of Nebraska raises a cup to teachers with Free Coffee for...
Dunkin’ Donuts announced its “Raise a Cup to Teachers” sweepstakes on Tuesday. Individuals can nominate a Nebraska teacher for their chance to win free coffee for a year and a “Dunkin’ coffee break.” The event launched on World Teachers’ Day,
Observations from Nebraska basketball's ...
Trevor Lakes may or may not play in the NBA someday, but he put on a show in front of NBA scouts Tuesday morning.
2 lesbian women sue state of Nebraska se...
By Andrew Ozaki Click here for updates on this story OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Kristin Williams was the first to hold her partner’s son Kadin when he was born 19 years ago. “Erin had a C-section, and he couldn’t get his body temperature up.
Nebraska Meteorologist Latest Gray TV Newser to Lose Job After Re...
Another Gray Television reporter is out after refusing to comply with the company’s mandatory vaccination policy. KSNB Local4 meteorologist Tim Jones said he was fired from the Hastings, Neb. NBC affiliate on Oct.
Michigan vs Nebraska Picks and Predictio...
College football odds, picks and predictions for Michigan Wolverines vs Nebraska Cornhuskers. NCAA football betting free picks ATS and Over/Under.
Harbaugh, Frost take parallels into Mich...
It seems that negativity has swirled around Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Nebraska's Scott Frost since they returned to coach at the schools where they enjoyed so much success as players.
Jim Harbaugh expects a 'big, big challenge' from Nebraska
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh sees a “hungry” Nebraska team “hitting its stride” as it gets set to host the No. 9 Wolverines Saturday night. "Big, big challenge ahead.”
First look: Michigan at Nebraska odds an...
Previewing the Michigan at Nebraska Week 6 matchup, with college football odds, trends and head-to-head records.
'Charmed' Reboot Season 3 Review: Toil a...
The CW reboot of "Charmed" aired its third season in January 2021. This review covers the best and worst moments as we head into spooky season.
HBO Max Allegedly Creating a 'Severus Sn...
HBO Max is rumored to be creating a "Harry Potter" prequel series that centers around the life of Severus Snape. Although no other information has been revealed, the series will likely take a look at the character's mysterious past.
McRib Celebrating 40 Years at McDonald's
McDonald's McRib makes its annual return to stores for a limited time, beginning on November 1, to celebrate its 40th anniversary.
11-Year-Old Stabbed By a Scare Actor at ...
A scare actor at a haunted house replaced his prop knife with a real one. After attempting to scare an 11-year-old boy, he accidentally stabbed him in the foot.
Jennifer Garner Accidentally Texts the W...
Jennifer Garner accidentally texted a complete stranger while trying to talk to her "Alias" co-star, Carl Lumbly. She told fans on Instagram that it was a very humbling experience.
Could a Black Hole Defy the Laws of Physics?
Scientists have detected a massive black hole that shouldn't exist. Einstein's theory of gravitational waves provides clarity.
12 Broadway Musical Albums We Can't Stop...
As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, we here at Our Community Now thought we'd try to lift your spirits by putting together a list of our favorite Broadway musical albums, because we can't handle being stuck inside for "One Day More."
Recipe: One-Pot Chipotle Chicken Chili M...
This simple dish is the perfect thing for a lazy cook who still wants something hearty and filling. By tweaking a classic family favorite, you can lighten up the calories and boost the veggie quotient considerably.
6 Classic Halloween TV Episodes to Watch Every Year
'Tis the season for some spooky binge-watching. Chances are, you've got plenty of scary material to get you through Halloween, and the difficulty might come in choosing what to watch. Enjoy Halloween-themed shenanigans with classic shows like "Friends" and "The Office".
'Florida Man' Goes Viral for Capturing a...
In a viral Instagram video, father and veteran Abdul Gene Malik caught an alligator outside of his Orlando home using a garbage bin, and returned it to a nearby lake.
Tips for Beating Flu Season
We can all agree that having the flu is pure misery, but being proactive can assist in dodging this nasty virus. Now that flu season has kicked off, it's time to put in the legwork on staying healthy. Start by changing up your daily habits with these tips.
Britney Spears Celebrates Father Jamie Being Suspended as Her Con...
As Britney Spears's father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as conservator of her estate, the pop star celebrated on vacation with her fiancé, Sam Asghari, posting, "Having the time of my life here."