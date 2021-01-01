Blue Devils play postseason softball game
A running catch by Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne in the bottom of the seventh inning kept Plattsmouth from extending its softball season Monday.
Gering Planning Commission recommends an...
After the Oct. 5 public hearing with just two public commenters against Gering’s proposed annexations, the Gering Planning Commission voted 4-1, with five commissioners absent, in favor of presenting
Fond Memories
Possibly the richest month in the history of Nebraska football is October. Here are 23 memories as shared by huskermax.com for the week of
Red Report: 'Pressure is a privilege'; Ruud ribs Reimer's hands; ...
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander talks pressure, the Saturday night environment at Memorial Stadium and Michigan.
City council approves entertainment dist...
After a couple of months of discussion, the Columbus City Council approved Monday the creation of entertainment districts (ED) while revising the special event permit application for city-owned property.
Columbus, state officials mourn death of...
Phil Raimondo is being remembered as the leader of one of Nebraska's most prominent manufacturing firms, who was involved in efforts to train a new generation of workers in tech
State FFA officers tout opportunities at HHD
Nebraska state FFA officers Bailey Robinson (right), York FFA, and Victoria Ference, Ord FFA, both state vice presidents, stopped by Nebraska Farmer Hour during Husker Harvest Days to talk about leadership opportunities and developing career paths through FFA.
Loper golfers place second, set new reco...
The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s golf team set new school records for 18- and 36-hole team scores, and senior Faviola Gonzalez broke the individual 36-hole school mark, as the Lopers placed second at the Grace Shin Memorial Invitational Tuesday in Edmond.
Wanna bet? Here's where all 50 states st...
Nebraska: Legal. In the 2020 election ... Bristol, Danville, Portsmouth and Norfolk all approved ballot measures authorizing casinos in the 2020 election. Washington: Legal. The state passed legislation in early 2020 to permit sports gambling at tribal ...
Blog: Hoping For More Rain.
Yesterday, the sun was out for a time in the early afternoon. I was out cutting grass, and it was hot. Temps were in the 80s, and it was humid. It felt like late Summer. There were a few showers
Getting to know Nebraska with Corn Natio...
Nebraska and Michigan won big last Saturday — who will come out on top this week? No. 9 Michigan 5-0 heads to the city of Lincoln on Saturday to take on the 3-3 Nebraska Cornhuskers. Both teams are coming off impressive victories,
Nebraska developmental disabilities offi...
Nebraska's DHHS Divison of Developmental Disabilities encourages Nebraskans to attend their statewide "Let's Talk" listening tour beginning in mid-October.
Wellcare Announces Largest Medicare Adva...
Wellcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, announced today its largest Medicare Advantage expansion to date. Wellcare will now offer its wide range of Medicare Advantage plans in 1,575 counties across 36 states during the 2022 Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP),
Michigan vs Nebraska Prediction, Game Preview
Michigan vs Nebraska Game Preview Why Michigan Will Win. It’s a rock-solid team that maintains a nice even keel. If that sounds boring,
Crash and burn: 'Cats destroyed at Nebra...
The ’Cats lost 56-7 to Nebraska Saturday night, in one of the most disheartening losses in recent program history.
Cayman Nebraska is woman attached to Urb...
The woman attached to the video of Urban Meyer that went viral this weekend has been identified as Cayman Nebraska.
Interest groups pitch plans to spend Nebraska's billion from Amer...
The Legislature will have to decide how to spend more than $1 billion in federal funding from the most recent federal COVID relief package.
Dunkin’ of Nebraska raises a cup to teac...
Dunkin’ Donuts announced its “Raise a Cup to Teachers” sweepstakes on Tuesday. Individuals can nominate a Nebraska teacher for their chance to win free coffee for a year and a “Dunkin’ coffee break.” The event launched on World Teachers’ Day,
Observations from Nebraska basketball's ...
Trevor Lakes may or may not play in the NBA someday, but he put on a show in front of NBA scouts Tuesday morning.
2 lesbian women sue state of Nebraska seeking full parental right...
By Andrew Ozaki Click here for updates on this story OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Kristin Williams was the first to hold her partner’s son Kadin when he was born 19 years ago. “Erin had a C-section, and he couldn’t get his body temperature up.
Nebraska Meteorologist Latest Gray TV Ne...
Another Gray Television reporter is out after refusing to comply with the company’s mandatory vaccination policy. KSNB Local4 meteorologist Tim Jones said he was fired from the Hastings, Neb. NBC affiliate on Oct.
Michigan vs Nebraska Picks and Predictio...
College football odds, picks and predictions for Michigan Wolverines vs Nebraska Cornhuskers. NCAA football betting free picks ATS and Over/Under.
Harbaugh, Frost take parallels into Michigan-Nebraska clash
It seems that negativity has swirled around Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Nebraska's Scott Frost since they returned to coach at the schools where they enjoyed so much success as players.
Jim Harbaugh expects a 'big, big challen...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh sees a “hungry” Nebraska team “hitting its stride” as it gets set to host the No. 9 Wolverines Saturday night. "Big, big challenge ahead.”
11-Year-Old Stabbed By a Scare Actor at ...
A scare actor at a haunted house replaced his prop knife with a real one. After attempting to scare an 11-year-old boy, he accidentally stabbed him in the foot.
'Charmed' Reboot Season 3 Review: Toil a...
The CW reboot of "Charmed" aired its third season in January 2021. This review covers the best and worst moments as we head into spooky season.
Top 5 Songs Released This Week: September 27–October 3
It's our weekly song review where we review five new songs released this past week. Let us know what you think of our latest song review!
Jennifer Garner Accidentally Texts the W...
Jennifer Garner accidentally texted a complete stranger while trying to talk to her "Alias" co-star, Carl Lumbly. She told fans on Instagram that it was a very humbling experience.
McRib Celebrating 40 Years at McDonald's
McDonald's McRib makes its annual return to stores for a limited time, beginning on November 1, to celebrate its 40th anniversary.
HBO Max Allegedly Creating a 'Severus Snape' Prequel Series
HBO Max is rumored to be creating a "Harry Potter" prequel series that centers around the life of Severus Snape. Although no other information has been revealed, the series will likely take a look at the character's mysterious past.
12 Broadway Musical Albums We Can't Stop...
As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, we here at Our Community Now thought we'd try to lift your spirits by putting together a list of our favorite Broadway musical albums, because we can't handle being stuck inside for "One Day More."
Could a Black Hole Defy the Laws of Phys...
Scientists have detected a massive black hole that shouldn't exist. Einstein's theory of gravitational waves provides clarity.
6 Classic Halloween TV Episodes to Watch Every Year
'Tis the season for some spooky binge-watching. Chances are, you've got plenty of scary material to get you through Halloween, and the difficulty might come in choosing what to watch. Enjoy Halloween-themed shenanigans with classic shows like "Friends" and "The Office".
'Florida Man' Goes Viral for Capturing a...
In a viral Instagram video, father and veteran Abdul Gene Malik caught an alligator outside of his Orlando home using a garbage bin, and returned it to a nearby lake.
Recipe: One-Pot Chipotle Chicken Chili M...
This simple dish is the perfect thing for a lazy cook who still wants something hearty and filling. By tweaking a classic family favorite, you can lighten up the calories and boost the veggie quotient considerably.
Tips for Beating Flu Season
We can all agree that having the flu is pure misery, but being proactive can assist in dodging this nasty virus. Now that flu season has kicked off, it's time to put in the legwork on staying healthy. Start by changing up your daily habits with these tips.