$3.65 billion budget plan would drain most of state's surplus and rescue plan money
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
No trick, just a treat from Elvira
Live updates: Colts vs. 49ers in NFL Week 7 action, Colts score today
Fresno family regrets lack of vaccine urgency, as 25-year-old dies from COVID-19
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
A immunocompromised high schooler spoke in favor of mask mandates at a school board meeting. Parents in the audience booed and mocked them.
Review: Blythe kicks off San Diego Opera season with a warm, well-sung tribute to Johnny Mercer
Ilia Topuria set to return to the Octagon at UFC 270 against Movsar Evloev
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Jimmy Garoppolo remains starting quarterback for San Francisco 49ers, even after 'his worst game'
Federal officials estimate BART’s San Jose extension could now cost $9.1 billion
Not even record-breaking rainstorm will end California's drought, experts say
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Where’s my check? 1.15 million California stimulus payments coming this week
San Jose Sharks' late rally not enough as slow start proves costly
Jimmy Garoppolo remains starting quarterback for San Francisco 49ers, even after 'his worst game'
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park just raised ticket prices — a visit on the most popular days will now cost you $164
Live weather updates: Record daily rain total for Fresno by mid-morning; school power outages
‘Beautiful soul.’ Fresno correctional officer Malama Scanlan remembered as a ‘gentle giant’
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
$3.65 billion budget plan would drain most of state's surplus and rescue plan money
Matt Murphy and Chris Lisinski - The Patriot Ledger
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
The Ways and Means chairman said the bill would leave up to $2.4 billion in ARPA money untouched and spend about $1.15 billion in surplus money.
Read Full Story on patriotledger.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Mass. trucking company exec to plead guilty in fatal biker crash
Springfield sees another weekly decline in new COVID cases among residents, marking 5th consecutive week
Massachusetts readying for fall nor'easter
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL