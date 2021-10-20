$41.5 million loan approved for refinancing of Greenwich office property
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Bikers raise thousands in honor of Kenosha boy hurt in freak lawnmower accident
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Hundreds of bikers show up for Alex’s Ride; thousands raised for boy hurt in lawnmower accident in Wisconsin
Nuttycombe XC Men — Kiptoo’s Strategy Works
Federal Prosecutors Won’t Seek Charges Against Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Hearing may settle use-of-force experts at Rittenhouse trial
Kenosha County K-9 Welcomed Home After Being Shot in the Line of Duty
Wisconsin man charged with interfering in DUI investigation then attacking officers in jail
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Hearing may settle use-of-force experts at Rittenhouse trial
Developer ‘banking' on wetlands for Kenosha County site
Kenosha County K-9 Welcomed Home After Being Shot in the Line of Duty
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Riggs, Kenosha County Sheriff’s K-9 Shot By Chicago Homicide Suspect, Is Released From Veterinary Hospital To Applause
Start your week smart: Severe storm, Richard Gere, Afghanistan, Colin Powell, G20
Police: Man fatally shoots 2, wounds 2, then kills himself in Wisconsin
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
$41.5 million loan approved for refinancing of Greenwich office property
Kevin Zimmerman - Westfaironline.com
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
Including three recently signed leases, 411 West Putnam is 92.1% leased to eight tenants with a weighted average lease term of nearly six years.
Read Full Story on westfaironline.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
A deal on the Democratic package could be days away, according to Connecticut's U.S. senators
Invasive spotted lanternfly insect population found in Cheshire
Late-night complaints lead to four arrests, seizure of ghost gun in Waterbury
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL