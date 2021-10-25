After Brian Laundrie death, family says they will not hold funeral service
After Brian Laundrie death, family says they will not hold funeral service
Laundrie's remains given to anthropologist to determine cause of death - abc13.com
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
The Laundrie family plans to cremate Laundrie's remains following inconclusive autopsy results, said their lawyer.
Read Full Story on abc13.com
