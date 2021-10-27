Alameda County vote a boost for A's chances in Oakland
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Shifting sands: Who has access to Lloyd's Beach in Little Compton?
Hochul announces new chair of Adirondack Park Agency
Things are getting grim at Jersey City’s Novado Gallery
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Shifting sands: Who has access to Lloyd's Beach in Little Compton?
Dems’ domestic plans popular, but reward by voters unassured
Report: US must do more as worsening climate fuels migration
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Dems’ domestic plans popular, but reward by voters unassured
Report: US must do more as worsening climate fuels migration
EDITORIAL: Wallingford police take on domestic violence
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Alameda County vote a boost for A's chances in Oakland
Mick Akers - Las Vegas Review-Journal
10/27/21
Join the Community
shares
The yes vote is a positive step toward possibly keeping the A’s in Oakland, but with the non-binding nature, the A’s still plan to continue their research in the Las Vegas Valley,
Read Full Story on reviewjournal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 8
Storm Recap: Parts of NorCal dry up after drenched weekend
Oakland A's waterfront ballpark plan gets a key nod from Alameda County
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL