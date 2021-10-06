Alaska's First National bank declares special cash dividend of $3.20 per share
Alaska's First National bank declares special cash dividend of $3.20 per share
Jordan Major - Finbold | Finance in Bold
10/6/21
On September 30, 2021, the Board of Directors of Bank First National Bank Alaska announced a special cash dividend of $3.20 per share.
