AM Best Removes Under Review with Developing Implications, Affirms Credit Ratings of Certain CUNA Mutual Holding Company Life Insurance Subsidiaries

AM Best has removed the under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Ratings (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of "a-" (Excellent) of American Memorial Life Insurance Company (AMLIC) (Rapid City,