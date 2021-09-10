Job seekers will get one-on-one career counseling and be able to participate in coding workshops.

Amazon will be holding a massive virtual career day on September 15. The company will be looking to fill more than 40,000 positions, including thousands in its new HQ2 in Crystal City, Virginia.

Jobs available include everything from entry-level warehouse positions to engineering, human resources, finance, and more. Amazon will also provide special counseling sessions to current employees looking to move up the ladder.

Amazon was the largest job creator during the pandemic, adding more than 450,000 jobs, largely in the transportation and warehousing segment.

The virtual hiring event will function a lot like a tech product event with a presentation by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and remarks by New York Times best-selling authors David Epstein and Carla Harris. The main event runs from noon to 2:30 p.m. and also includes lectures on how to write a resume, what it's like to work at Amazon, and how to ace an interview.

Amazon will have 1,200 recruiters available to perform 20,000 one-on-one coaching sessions with potential employees. The recruiters will help job seekers find where they best fit within the company and refer current employees to Amazon upskilling programs. Job seekers can also take part in software coding workshops offered by Amazon engineers.

Amazon offers a wide range of benefits, including health insurance that starts on day one, 401k with a company match, work training, and up to 20 weeks of paid leave for new parents. All employees at Amazon make an hourly wage of at least $15 and get a discount on products.

To participate in Amazon’s Career Day from anywhere in the nation, go to Amazon.com and pre-register for the event.

What type of job are you looking for? If you have any Amazon employment experience, share your experience in the comments.