Amazon to build a fourth Twin Cities warehouse in Woodbury
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Cleveland Indians vs. Kansas City Royals: Live updates from Game 159
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Cleveland International Film Festival hosting online Fall Fest event
2021 Cleveland Indians’ hitters report card: Mediocre from start to finish
Ricky Rubio: The starting point guard masquerading as a backup with Cleveland Cavaliers
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Cleveland Heights Area Prep Sports Coming Up This Weekend
Notices being sent to Cuyahoga County residents who are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine booster
Grade cards for Ohio school districts won’t include grades, but will include data on pandemic response
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Cleveland Heights Area Prep Sports Coming Up This Weekend
Notices being sent to Cuyahoga County residents who are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine booster
Morning Headlines: Latest Ohio Republican Anti-Vax Bill Could be Dead; GOP Calls for State Supreme Court Justice Recusal Over Redistricting
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Cleveland Orchestra readies for its ‘New Beginning’ at Severance (photos)
Cleveland International Film Festival hosting online Fall Fest event
Cleveland Beer Week—Everything you need to know about celebrating our local breweries
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Amazon to build a fourth Twin Cities warehouse in Woodbury
Dee DePass - StarTribune
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Dubbed "Project Belle" to avoid publicly naming the tenant, the online retailer expects to hire 500 to 1,000 workers.
Read Full Story on startribune.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
More than 1,800 seat belt violations in 2 week crackdown 'baffles' police
Firearms, ATV safety classes available in Northland
Gophers football vs. Nebraska : Keys to game, how to watch and who has edge
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL