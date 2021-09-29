AT&T to expand broadband in rural Vanderburgh County: Here's how many it could reach
AT&T to expand broadband in rural Vanderburgh County: Here's how many it could reach
Sarah Loesch - Evansville Courier & Press on MSN.com
9/29/21
The all-fiber project will be complete in two years and will provide services to an estimated 21,000 current residents.
Read Full Story on courierpress.com
