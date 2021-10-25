Carson Officially Announces State Of Emergency Over Foul Odor
Carson Officially Announces State Of Emergency Over Foul Odor
CBSLA Staff - CBS Local
10/25/21
The City of Carson has declared a state of emergency in regards to the noxious odor that has been lingering over the city for weeks.
