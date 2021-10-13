Clearly Nevada Gallery hosts work by local photographer
Clearly Nevada Gallery hosts work by local photographer
Cynthia Delaney - Elko Daily Free Press
10/13/21
ELKO – Clearly Nevada Gallery is hosting the work of Dave Patton, a lifelong artist. “My dad was a photographer,” Patton said. “He mostly did food photography before World War II.
Read Full Story on elkodaily.com
