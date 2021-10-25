Community raises $1.1m for 6th Annual El Paso Giving Day
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The Best And Worst Shaun And Lea Moments On The Good Doctor
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Dad's post suggests Gabby Petito's ashes scattered at national park, search for Laundrie continues
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Bohl "profoundly disappointed" but working to turn Wyoming Cowboys season around
Casper Animal Medical Center receives water treadmill donation
Laramie County GOP Asks For Censure of Park County Republican
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Territorial Prison Historic Site prepares for Halloween
Best of the West College Football Top 25: CU visits No. 1 Oregon. CSU hosts Boise State. Statement weekend? Or disaster?
Anti Data Exfiltration (ADX) remains a top priority for 94% of organizations
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Laramie County School District 1 collecting survey data for new strategic plan
Bohl "profoundly disappointed" but working to turn Wyoming Cowboys season around
Anti Data Exfiltration (ADX) remains a top priority for 94% of organizations
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Bohl "profoundly disappointed" but working to turn Wyoming Cowboys season around
Old West in a new light: Amon Carter Museum builds show around Thomas Moran watercolor
Feds haze famous grizzly 399 and cubs after 10 encounters
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Community raises $1.1m for 6th Annual El Paso Giving Day
Chris Babcock - KTSM
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
Community members once again stepped up for their favorite non-profits last week, netting the groups a collective $1.1 million in donations. According to organizers, thanks
Read Full Story on ktsm.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Delta-8 in Texas remains classified as 'illegal' after judge denies request from hemp firm
Halloween 2021 guide: Austin-area displays, ghost tours, live events to check out
Texas Tech fires football coach Matt Wells; search for replacement underway
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL