Dallas Fair Aims to Connect Homeless Population to Resources
Dallas Fair Aims to Connect Homeless Population to Resources
Lili Zheng - NBC DFW on MSN.com
9/12/21
Join the Community
shares
A resource fair was held at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Dallas on Saturday to help those experiencing homelessness.
Read Full Story on nbcdfw.com
