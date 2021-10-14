Danbury Mayor Relaxes COVID-19 Mask Mandate
Danbury Mayor Relaxes COVID-19 Mask Mandate
Rich Kirby - Patch
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
If you're vaccinated against the coronavirus, you can take off your mask indoors in the city as of Friday, Mayor Joe Cavo said.
Read Full Story on patch.com
