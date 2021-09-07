That Target run just got a little longer ...

Target has just announced a super exciting collaboration, and it’s perfect timing for the Christmas holidays. The popular retailer is planning to add more than 160 Disney Store locations in Target by the end of the year, just in time for the Christmas shopping season. Currently, there are 53 small Disney Store locations inside Target locations.

With the closing of several Disney Stores across the country, the Disney Store at Target concept is great news for diehard Disney fans. You’ll be able to find your favorite Star Wars, Mickey Mouse, Raya and the Last Dragon, and other characters.

Stephanie Young, President of Consumer Products, Games and Publishing, said in a statement, “Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world. We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected e-commerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises.”

Speaking of Christmas shopping, Target has also announced that it will again carry exclusive only-available-at-Target Top Toys for the Christmas season. Bullseye’s Top Toys 2021 include Gravitrax Speed Marble Run, FAO Schwarz Electric Guitar, Monopoly: Target Edition, and LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Wizard’s Chess.

There’s already an online section of the Disney Store at Target.com/Disneystore where you can find all sorts of Disney-related toys, apparel, home décor, and more from the comfort of your couch (and possibly pajamas).

Have you already visited a Disney Store at Target? Let us know in the comments.