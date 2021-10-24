F1 weekend projected to surpass Austin-Bergstrom travel records
F1 weekend projected to surpass Austin-Bergstrom travel records
FOX 7 Austin - FOX 7 Austin KTBC
10/24/21
Austin-Bergstrom says passengers should be prepared for peak departure times throughout the day on Oct. 24 and 25 due to F1 weekend.
