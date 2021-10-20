Fed survey finds economy facing supply chain, other drags
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
DC Comics changes Superman’s motto, replaces ‘the American way’
Man with ties to extremist group sentenced on weapons charge
West Virginia vs. Baylor live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch college football
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Dear Opponent: West Virginia
The WV Senate passed a compromise redistricting plan. But a ‘no-name’ map set the tone for the final deal
Annapolis couple's alleged espionage leaves many questions
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Oversight board appoints governor’s communications director as interim leader of West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Minority Affairs office will hold listening tour session here
West Virginia sets all-time state record-low unemployment rate
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
TCU’s ground game poses tough challenge for stingy West Virginia run defense
Oversight board appoints governor’s communications director as interim leader of West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Minority Affairs office will hold listening tour session here
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Dear Opponent: West Virginia
Infamous Art Collective to unveil exhibit ‘Nightmares: Our Haunted Slumber’ Oct. 29
Virginia Tech Hokies 2021 Mid-Season Summary
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Fed survey finds economy facing supply chain, other drags
MARTIN CRUTSINGER, Associated Press - Ozarks First
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
The Federal Reserve reports that the economy faced a number of headwinds at the start of this month, ranging from supply chain disruptions and labor shortages to uncertainty
Read Full Story on ozarksfirst.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Pupils return to classrooms as some public schools reopen
Rolovich lawyer calls coach's firing 'unjust and unlawful'
FBI: Items linked to Brian Laundrie found in Florida park
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL