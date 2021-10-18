FTSE slips as sentiment falters, but Playtech soars on takeover
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Tom’s Ten Takes: Steelers Vs Seahawks
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Tom’s Ten Takes: Steelers Vs Seahawks
2022 DE Jonny Lester Seeing Recruiting Interest Heat Up
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Schedule of special film screenings around Snohomish County
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
FTSE slips as sentiment falters, but Playtech soars on takeover
Michelle McGagh - Citywire
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
UK stocks started the week in the red as slowing Chinese growth knocked investor confidence, while small-cap gaming group Playtech soared 60% as it signed a takeover deal.
Read Full Story on citywire.co.uk
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Salem Rapid Coronavirus Tests Show Less Than 1% Positive Rate
Eight Hatchet runners named to All-Conference team
Candidate Profile: Anthony Piccirillo for Legislature
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL