Streamers everywhere were surprised with an email this week informing them that HBO would no longer be available through Amazon Prime. Here's what you need to know.

Bottom line, if you were getting your HBO channels through your Amazon account, your monthly subscription was canceled on September 15. This major change is reportedly affecting over 4 million former HBO subscribers. 

Depending on your billing cycle, you may be eligible for a partial refund for unused days. The prorated payback will be credited to your Amazon account automatically; there's nothing to do on your end.

On their end, parent company Warner Media, LLC isn't saying much about the switch. A single page in their HBO Max Help section just urges former subscribers to watch for good deals when it comes to signing up. If you join directly before September 26, the monthly fee will be discounted 50 percent, to $7.49 for six months.

The Twitter verse isn't happy about this newest development, to say the least.

Were you affected by this change in HBO's streaming services? What are your thoughts on how it was rolled out? Sound off in the comments!

