HBO Cut Ties With Amazon Prime and Millions of Viewers Were Left in the Dark

Streamers everywhere were surprised with an email this week informing them that HBO would no longer be available through Amazon Prime. Here's what you need to know.

Bottom line, if you were getting your HBO channels through your Amazon account, your monthly subscription was canceled on September 15. This major change is reportedly affecting over 4 million former HBO subscribers.

Depending on your billing cycle, you may be eligible for a partial refund for unused days. The prorated payback will be credited to your Amazon account automatically; there's nothing to do on your end.

On their end, parent company Warner Media, LLC isn't saying much about the switch. A single page in their HBO Max Help section just urges former subscribers to watch for good deals when it comes to signing up. If you join directly before September 26, the monthly fee will be discounted 50 percent, to $7.49 for six months.

The Twitter verse isn't happy about this newest development, to say the least.

Missed the news that HBO is pulling their stuff from other streaming services. Maybe I’m just sensitive af but this Amazon “we’re canceling your HBO, just sit there and don’t say nothing” email feels like a cold ass break up like damn can’t you let me down easy 😩 pic.twitter.com/tijGnV67tG — Kaleena (@KaleenaRivera) September 15, 2021

Did Amazon just randomly cancel everyone's HBO subscription through Prime....when I am 8 episodes away from ending my massive binge of the Sopranos, which I have never seen!??!



WHY. WHY THOUGH. pic.twitter.com/7UuCFFeX2J — Pandemic Academic (@EmicAcademic) September 15, 2021

hbo canceling generation, amazon canceling panic and creating the new cinderella movie, all these subscription services are failing me — s🧃 (@wlwfletcher) September 15, 2021

Were you affected by this change in HBO's streaming services? What are your thoughts on how it was rolled out? Sound off in the comments!

You may also be interested in:

Every Title Coming to and Leaving HBO Max This Month