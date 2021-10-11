High winds prompt PG&E to shut power to 25,000 in California
High winds prompt PG&E to shut power to 25,000 in California
Associated Press - San Diego Union-Tribune
10/11/21
Pacific Gas & Electric has started cutting power to about 25,000 customers in northern and central California as high winds threaten its equipment, which could ignite wildfires
Read Full Story on sandiegouniontribune.com
