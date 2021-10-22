Housing Market Still Hot In Bellevue
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The Cantab nears a reopening with band slate that brings Chicken Slacks back to Thursdays
Senior Spotlight: Mountainside HS golfer to play with older sister at Weber State
Mary Cain Sues Nike, Coach Alberto Salazar For $20 Million
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Notre Dame vs. USC: Prediction, pick, football game odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel
ROH HITS & MISSES 10/15: Pure wrestling opener delivers, but tag team main event disappoints
The Sudra is headed to The Pearl, replacing Aviv
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Notre Dame vs. USC: Prediction, pick, football game odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Housing Market Still Hot In Gresham
Home Rule Petition Could Let E-Bikes Take Flight In Salem
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Notre Dame vs. USC: Prediction, pick, football game odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Deschutes County directs $6.6 million in federal funds to expanded child care access
Bend police officer charged with assault of intoxicated man; three Summit HS students also charged
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Notre Dame vs. USC: Prediction, pick, football game odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Jean Nuzzo: I will always look out for the best interests of our city and its residents
Oregon Governor Grants Clemency To Dozens Of People Who Committed Crimes As Kids
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Housing Market Still Hot In Bellevue
Local Data - Patch
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
About 77 percent of single-family homes listed for sale in the 98007 ZIP code were under contract within two weeks, according to Redfin.
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Google said it had successfully 'slowed down' privacy rules, according to lawsuit.
Washington nurse accused of being imposter for over a decade
Suspect arrested, charges recommended after man seen in downtown Vancouver with realistic fake gun: police
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL