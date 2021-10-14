Investment in space companies exceeds $10 billion this year, a new annual record
Investment in space companies exceeds $10 billion this year, a new annual record
Michael Sheetz - CNBC on MSN.com
10/14/21
Private investment in space companies set a new annual record of $10.3 billion raised, according to a report this week by firm Space Capital.
