Jean Passaro, 89
Facebook safety chief explains 'Finsta' to CT Sen. Blumenthal
Jean Passaro, 89
10/12/21
Jean Passaro, a cheerful matriarch who worked hard and lovingly at everything she did, died October 3 in Coeur d’Alene of complications from dementia.
Read Full Story on cdapress.com
