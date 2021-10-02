Kansas agencies work to expand voter registration access for residents
Kansas agencies work to expand voter registration access for residents
Sarah Motter - Topeka WIBW-TV on MSN.com
10/2/21
Kansas agencies are working to expand voter registration access for residents after an agreement was made with a coalition of civil rights agencies to avoid litigation.
