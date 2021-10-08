Kentucky broker pleads guilty to hazmat violations
Kentucky broker pleads guilty to hazmat violations
Land Line Staff - Land Line
10/8/21
A Kentucky freight broker must serve six months of house arrest after pleading guilty to hazmat violations involving radioactive waste.
