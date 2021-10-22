Lorain Lions Club Holding 39th semi-annual Pancake Breakfast
Lorain Lions Club Holding 39th semi-annual Pancake Breakfast
Editorial Staff - The Morning Journal
10/22/21
The Lorain Lions Club is holding its 39th semi-annual Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 31, at the Italian Veterans Club (IAV Post 47), 4567 Oberlin Ave. in Lorain.
