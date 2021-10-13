Louisville-Area Unemployment Rate Improves In August: Feds
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
'Legislators are getting calls for a forensic audit': Kansas officials work toward 'safer elections'
Shawnee Mission North High School student starts his own coffee company and brand
Mike Padilla and Leo Cangiani outline their plans for Topeka's future if elected mayor
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Shawnee Mission West grad’s ‘overnight’ success goes viral on TikTok
Joe’s Weather Blog: More delightful days…
Mark Turgeon, Ben Meseke, Ken Bueltel, Rick Strecker, Ken McGarity inductees for Hayden's Hall of Fame
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Jerry Moran has Democratic opponents for 2022. He also has $4M+ and a Trump endorsement on his side.
Thirteen-year quest for payment of child support exposes Kansas bureaucracy, incompetence
Shawn Puett, Steven Dishner sentenced to life in separate Shawnee County child molestation cases
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Shawnee Mission West grad’s ‘overnight’ success goes viral on TikTok
Recruiting roundup: Head coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer secures top 2022 recruiting class
Parkville police continue investigation after man hit, killed by train
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Louisville-Area Unemployment Rate Improves In August: Feds
Local Data - Patch on MSN.com
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
The latest available local unemployment figures are for August; that rate improved since July in the Louisville area and continues to be lower than it was the beginning of the pan
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
How school meals fight hunger and create a sense of community for Kentucky kids
Rep. Patti Minter speaks at SGA meeting
Locations across Warren County to participate in drug take back Saturday
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL