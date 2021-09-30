Lubbock PD cracking down on aggressive drivers
Lubbock PD cracking down on aggressive drivers
Brittany Michaleson - KCBD on MSN.com
9/30/21
Lubbock Police are once again placing a focus on aggressive drivers. Officer Dustin Tucker says this isn't about tickets, but public safety.
