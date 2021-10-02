Madame C.J. Walker's Legacy Foundation Launches Women Who Enterprise Accelerator Program
All
.
Profile
Logout
Madame C.J. Walker's Legacy Foundation Launches Women Who Enterprise Accelerator Program
Jeroslyn Johnson - Black Enterprise
10/2/21
Meet Ayris Scales, the CEO of Walker's Legacy, formed in 2009 in honor of the late self-made millionaire Madame C.J. Walker.
Read Full Story on blackenterprise.com
