Maricopa County, Arizona Senate reach deal to end fight over election equipment
Maricopa County, Arizona Senate reach deal to end fight over election equipment
NBCNews - NBC News
9/18/21
A special master will take questions from the election review contractors and provide information they say is needed from county routers.
Read Full Story on nbcnews.com
