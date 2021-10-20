Marijuana grower plans major new project in Milton industrial park
Marijuana grower plans major new project in Milton industrial park
Dan D'Ambrosio - The Burlington Free Press on MSN.com
10/20/21
CeresMED, a major marijuana company, is planning a new growing facility in a Milton industrial park and has applied for an Act 250 permit.
