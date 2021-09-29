Mellow Mushroom, drive-in movie theater coming to Cape Coral's Gator Mike's
Mellow Mushroom, drive-in movie theater coming to Cape Coral's Gator Mike's
Charles Runnells, The News-Press - News-Press
9/29/21
Gator Mike's 2022 expansion project will include major concerts, a drive-in movie theater and the city’s first Mellow Mushroom restaurant.
