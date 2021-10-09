Michigan Gov. Whitmer slammed after Ford opens electric vehicle plants in other states
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Dearborn Week In Review
State police helicopter helps corner suspected Dearborn car thief
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Celebrating 50 years of celebrating trucks
Court to review 2013 Dearborn Heights porch shooting, Michigan man shoots Ohio cop, Texas abortion law blocked
Iconic Miller’s Bar Is Up for Grabs as Owners Look to Retire
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Michigan Gov. Whitmer slammed after Ford opens electric vehicle plants in other states
Celebrating 50 years of celebrating trucks
TNIE Webinar | ‘Think of personal development while choosing A varsity abroad’
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
How these 10 players took Detroit Tigers from cellar to postseason chasers
Michigan Gov. Whitmer slammed after Ford opens electric vehicle plants in other states
Celebrating 50 years of celebrating trucks
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Celebrating 50 years of celebrating trucks
Dearborn Fordson outlasts Livonia Churchill behind Antonio Gates Jr.'s big night
Dearborn Mayor Race Heats Up + Miller-Rotunda Bridge Replacement
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Michigan Gov. Whitmer slammed after Ford opens electric vehicle plants in other states
FOXBusiness - Fox Business on MSN.com
10/9/21
Join the Community
shares
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has come under fire recently after Ford announced it will open electric vehicle and battery plants in Tennessee and Kentucky.
Read Full Story on foxbusiness.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Live updates: Michigan State looks to stay unbeaten on trip to Rutgers
Nailor catches 3 TDs, No. 11 Michigan State tops Rutgers
College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Michigan, Notre Dame, Kentucky in action
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL