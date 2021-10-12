Millions are still in need, even as fewer Americans turn to food banks
Millions are still in need, even as fewer Americans turn to food banks
ASHRAF KHALIL, Associated Press - WLWT
10/12/21
The need for food far exceeds pre-pandemic levels, despite a recent drop in hunger and food insecurity in the U.S., according to the latest data.
