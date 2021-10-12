New Amazon fulfillment center in Canton to bring 1,000 jobs to Stark County
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Franklin Park, Northlake police: man charged after chasing kids on bikes with his Jeep, threatening them
Outreach Expands Platform to Now Include Revenue Intelligence Capabilities with Latest Acquisition
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
New Mexico begins alcohol deliveries despite public health concerns
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
New Amazon fulfillment center in Canton to bring 1,000 jobs to Stark County
Kaylyn Hlavaty - Cleveland
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
A new Amazon fulfillment center in Canton is expected to bring 1,000 new jobs to Stark County, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday.
Read Full Story on news5cleveland.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
George Panno, Canfield, Ohio
Columbus Museum of Art event to show doors open to everyone
USMNT Turns to Columbus Again for the World Cup Qualifying Jolt it Needs
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL