New EPA report confirms what South Phoenix's residents of color know: Climate change discriminates
Zayna Syed, The Arizona Republic - Detroit Free Press
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
The report found Black, Native and Latino populations are more than 40% more likely to suffer from some climate hazards than their peers.
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
