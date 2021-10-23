No 'blank slate' jurors in Georgia county shaken by Ahmaud Arbery slaying
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
O Canada! The Captain’s Boil Sails Into Georgia for U.S. Debut
This Weekend's Sandy Springs Area Events
Where to Find Old-School Baked Lasagna in Atlanta
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
This Weekend's Sandy Springs Area Events
Where to Find Old-School Baked Lasagna in Atlanta
Sandy Springs acts to keep fire station construction moving
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Police identify eight suspects in Sandy Springs home invasion
Sandy Springs police identify, arrest multiple armed home robbery suspects
8 people charged in violent home invasion in Sandy Springs
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
O Canada! The Captain’s Boil Sails Into Georgia for U.S. Debut
This Weekend's Sandy Springs Area Events
Unsecured mattress on pickup truck nearly kills motorcyclist
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
No 'blank slate' jurors in Georgia county shaken by Ahmaud Arbery slaying
RUSS BYNUM - Santa Rosa Press Democrat
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
A number of potential jurors have been kept in the pool despite coming to the courthouse already knowing a lot about what happened and the people involved.
Read Full Story on pressdemocrat.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
1 dead, 7 wounded at homecoming block party near Fort Valley State University
Gatorade, tires, Swedish Fish and more: No, it's not just you; they're in shorter supply
No 'blank slate' jurors in county shaken by Ahmaud Arbery's slaying
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL