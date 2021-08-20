NTSB: Train Derailed In Fort Worth In 2019 After Flooding Weakened Tracks
NTSB: Train Derailed In Fort Worth In 2019 After Flooding Weakened Tracks
CBSDFW.com Staff - CBS Local
8/20/21
Federal officials say a train that derailed and caught fire in Fort Worth in 2019 was traveling on tracks that had been weakened by flooding after days of rain.
Read Full Story on dfw.cbslocal.com
