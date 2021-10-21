Officials warn of ticket scams ahead of big-name artists coming to Arkansas
Officials warn of ticket scams ahead of big-name artists coming to Arkansas
THV11 Digital - KTHV
10/21/21
After Simmons Bank Arena announced a few big-name concerts, third-party websites have been selling speculative concert tickets that may not exist.
Read Full Story on thv11.com
