OHIO alumnus to speak on thriving with ADHD
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Here are 15 spots to celebrate National Coffee Day in South Jersey
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Direct flights connect Humboldt County to Reno
PREP FOOTBALL: Ashland eager to meet the Millers
Medford Pledges To Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions In Half By 2030
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Obituary: Raymond Llewellyn Swain, Jr.
Direct flights connect Humboldt County to Reno
Jackson County at 278 deaths
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Portland Vegan Cheese Shop Cultured Kindness Wants to Make Dairy Irrelevant
Direct flights connect Humboldt County to Reno
Sheldon football looks to bounce back after tough loss to Lake Oswego
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
OHIO alumnus to speak on thriving with ADHD
pelham - Ohio University
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
OHIO’s Student Accessibility Services will host a virtual presentation by alumnus Don Finley entitled “Thriving with ADHD” from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Read Full Story on ohio.edu
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
University of Akron football: Observations ahead of the Zips vs. Ohio Bobcats
Duke Energy Ohio proposes new customer benefits; requests electric distribution rate review as it continues grid, service improvements
Ohio State grad Matt Amodio wins $50,600 with 31st straight 'Jeopardy!' game win
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL