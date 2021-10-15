Ohio school report cards: Academic performance data shows COVID's disruption on learning
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Plight of Afghan refugees set to settle in Wisconsin brings back memories for Wausau Hmong family
National Farmers Day celebrated October 12
Oxbow Hotel artist-in-residency mural installation begins in downtown Eau Claire
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Plight of Afghan refugees set to settle in Wisconsin brings back memories for Wausau Hmong family
Eau Claire city officials say service not affected despite PFAS
Eau Claire shuts down wells due to PFAS contamination
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Moped driver sprays officer with unknown substance during traffic stop, Sgt. returns fire
Small Business Owner Joins Race to Replace Rep. Ron Kind
UW-Eau Claire Police launch SafeWalk/SafeRide program
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Cooke campaign: Announces campaign for congress in Wisconsin’s third district
Plight of Afghan refugees set to settle in Wisconsin brings back memories for Wausau Hmong family
New website to showcase water quality initiatives in Wisconsin
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Ohio school report cards: Academic performance data shows COVID's disruption on learning
Doug Livingston, Akron Beacon Journal - beaconjournal on MSN.com
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
With tens of thousands of students not tested, the scores do not bode well for districts already struggling to get kids to pass state tests.
Read Full Story on beaconjournal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Ohio man arrested in road rage shooting on U.S. 23
Capitol Insider: New study finds only four states more dangerous for COVID-19 than Ohio
Mahoning County Tourism Earns Top Honors
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL