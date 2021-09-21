Old Navy evened the playing field by mixing extended sizes in with its existing offerings.

"BODEQUALITY" is what it's calling this revamp, signaling a change to be more inclusive of all body types. Before this, all plus-sized clothing had to be purchased online through the Old Navy website, sight unseen.

What this means for the consumer is that items that are available in larger sizes will be the same price as smaller sizes, and they'll be found all mixed in together in the store and online. Another cool update on the website is that you can choose to see the clothing on a model who wears a size small, large, or extra-large. No more squinting to imagine an outfit on someone who looks more like you!

So we fit every style on 389 different body types to make sure it looks 🔥 on *your* body



All women's styles in sizes 0-30, in all stores & online* – this is #BODEQUALITY!



*legal stuff 🤓 : subject to availability; size 30 online. — Old Navy Official (@OldNavy) September 9, 2021

"We saw an opportunity to meaningfully change the women’s shopping experience by making it more inclusive regardless of size. BODEQUALITY is not a one-time campaign, but a full transformation of our business in service to our customers based on years of working closely with them to research their needs. I’m proud of the collaboration across our Old Navy teams to evolve the retail experience for women," said Nancy Green, President and CEO of Old Navy.

You can expect to see more extended-size fashions in Old Navy stores. The store will continue to roll out the new merchandise in its physical displays, and online as well. For more information about BODEQUALITY or what this means for your local Old Navy store, check out the full press release here.

What do you think of this latest business move? Big whoop, or it's about time?