The facility is the size of nearly 6 football fields!

Pepsi Beverages North America has just opened a new facility in Denver. The 283-square-foot state-of-the-art facility is located at the Pecos Logistics Park and is home to a warehouse and offices.

Pepsi says that this new facility in Denver can hold more than one million cases and up to 70 delivery routes will be routed through the facility every day.

Pepsi is in the process of hiring more than 40 positions at the new warehouse facility:

Warehouse: Starting at $21.80+ an hour

Merchandiser: Starting at $19.35 an hour

Sales Rep: Target Pay of $56K+

Fleet Mechanic: Starting at $27.15+

Delivery Driver: Starting at $27.00 an hour

If you're interested, you can apply at pepsicojobs.com.



In honor of the new facility, Pepsi has made donations to local non-profits, including Colorado Black Health Collaborative ($10,000), Denver Indian Center ($5,000), and Food for Thought ($5,000).

The facility and parking lot utilized 21,285 tons of crushed and recycled concrete from existing structures on the site.