Permian Basin oil and gas operator agrees to pay $90,000 in fines to New Mexico regulator
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Lakers rookie Austin Reaves thrust into duty as injuries mount
Miles into a Utah ultramarathon, 'near whiteout' conditions forced a rescue of more than 80 runners
From the desk of… Oh, the drama
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
With a Utah Jazz rebrand in the works, here’s a look at the team’s search for identity
Keys Against Real Salt Lake: A Fight for the Rocky Mountain Cup
Joyous resident of Summit Vista shares how life has improved living in Utah’s first Life Plan Community
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Pac-12 stock report: UCLA’s on-court opportunity (and challenges), Arizona’s setback and a notable retirement
Pac-12 Football Predictions: Week 7
Storm system bringing rain, snow to part of Utah
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Southern Utah town receives $90K for water infrastructure upgrade
Utah reports more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths
Apple CEO, NBA’s Dwyane Wade help LGBTQ group build homes including one in Idaho
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Pac-12 Football Odds and Picks: The Gamble-Tron, Week Seven
No. 19 BYU and Baylor both 5-1 for B12 preview with reunions
Joyous resident of Summit Vista shares how life has improved living in Utah’s first Life Plan Community
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Permian Basin oil and gas operator agrees to pay $90,000 in fines to New Mexico regulator
Adrian Hedden, Carlsbad Current-Argus - Carlsbad Current-Argus on MSN.com
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
The fire occurred at Enterprise’s Oxy Sand Dunes North Compressor Station, records show, when about 250 barrels of condensate liquid was spilled.
Read Full Story on currentargus.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
More than 2,000 New Mexico film workers set to strike Monday
New Yorkers with Sephardic roots say Spain is breaking its promise of citizenship
NMDOT crews bag nearly 9 tons of roadside trash during statewide cleanup
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL