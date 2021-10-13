Prison Must Wait For Pot-Bribe Appeal, Ex-Mayor Says
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'Return to Live' Concert Series: $20 Tickets Are Available Now!
'Fast & Furious' Highway Sign in Virginia Captures the Attention of Ludacris
Summer Nights Concerts Are Back at Busch Gardens
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
NoVA Eats: MarshaMello for Delicious Sweet Treats on Wheels
Cool Off This Summer With Wawa's Strawberry Lemonade Beer
NoVA Eats: Authentic Mexican Food at Tacos el Costalilla in Woodbridge and Alexandria
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
THE READING ROOM: Real Moments Outshine Rock Memories in Dave Grohl’s Memoir
Did You Know That The Washington Monument Has a 'Mini-Me'?
Head to Burnside Farms to Experience the Summer of Sunflowers
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Federal government shutdown: What would it mean for you?
Town poised for Uncle Billy's BBQ, Bourbon & Beer Festival
Volunteers in Northern Virginia Come Together to Help Afghan Refugees
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Head to Mount Vernon for the Fun-Filled Colonial Market and Fair
Visit the Kennedy Center: Indian Culture at 'Raga at the REACH'
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (August 6–8)
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Prison Must Wait For Pot-Bribe Appeal, Ex-Mayor Says
@law360 - Law360
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
River, Massachusetts, mayor Jasiel Correia has asked to delay the start of a six-year prison sentence until his appeal of fraud and corruption convictions is resolved.
Read Full Story on law360.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Mass. Lawmakers Move To Eliminate 'Life Without Parole'
New COVID drugs could reduce virus's ferocity; treatments aim to ease symptoms
We asked readers for their thoughts on medical aid in dying. Here's what they said.
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL